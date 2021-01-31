Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

GSBC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

