Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GPK opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.
