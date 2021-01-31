Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.77.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $286.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.70 and a 200-day moving average of $314.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

