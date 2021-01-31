Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

