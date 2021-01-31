Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.03. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

