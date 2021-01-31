Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $371.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

