Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $137.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

