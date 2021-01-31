Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,966 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 290,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.32.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.