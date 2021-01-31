Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

