GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 9.6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares traded down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.31. 2,791,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 1,453,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,752 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,118,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

