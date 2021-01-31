GoByte Market Capitalization Tops $135,039.02 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $135,039.02 and $4,960.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009515 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,264,252 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

