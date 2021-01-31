GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after buying an additional 1,325,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,122,000 after buying an additional 473,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,427,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after buying an additional 256,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 514,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after buying an additional 217,108 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $113.63. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

