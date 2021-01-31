GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,874 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $225.56 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,592 shares of company stock valued at $18,443,888 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

