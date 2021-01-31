GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

