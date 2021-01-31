GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 22,121 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE BAC opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

