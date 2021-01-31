GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.