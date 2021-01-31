Gmt Capital Corp Sells 389,500 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $183,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,680,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,519,848.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $148,470.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $399,285.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $128,358.56.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $14,980.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $29,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $72,450.00.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.59 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $215.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.56.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

