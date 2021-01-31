Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 48.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Globalstar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 25.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

