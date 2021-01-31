Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASEA opened at $14.06 on Friday. Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

