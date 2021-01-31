Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.37. 25,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 7,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 5.67% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.