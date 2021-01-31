Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 73.5% in January

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X E-commerce ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

