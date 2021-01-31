Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

GMRE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 371,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $604.28 million, a PE ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $2,133,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,923,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.