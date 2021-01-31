Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV) Trading Up 1%

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 7,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 256,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.35 million and a P/E ratio of 281.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 6.66.

About Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC, a homebuilder, builds and sells houses and apartments for the private buyers and local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. The company operates through Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living segments. It also designs, develops, and delivers residential solutions to institutional investors, social and affordable landlords, government entities, and strategic landowners; and provides property rental services.

