Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV) Trading Up 1%

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 7,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 256,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £7.35 million and a P/E ratio of 281.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) Company Profile (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC, a homebuilder, builds and sells houses and apartments for the private buyers and local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. The company operates through Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living segments. It also designs, develops, and delivers residential solutions to institutional investors, social and affordable landlords, government entities, and strategic landowners; and provides property rental services.

