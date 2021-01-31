Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glencore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

GLNCY opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

