Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $194.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.30. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

