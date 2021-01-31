Gleason Group Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $60,306,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $352.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.29 and its 200 day moving average is $358.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

