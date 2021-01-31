Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Baader Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GVDBF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,056.04 on Friday. Givaudan has a one year low of $2,748.00 and a one year high of $4,481.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,081.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,149.37.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

