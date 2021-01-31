Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,724,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.