Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. 1,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

