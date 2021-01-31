Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$19.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.90. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Director Sean Wilson purchased 5,224 shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,669,313.66. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown purchased 10,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,815,711.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.61%.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

