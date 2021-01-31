GFG Capital LLC Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $9,285,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 405,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

