GFG Capital LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

Shares of NOW traded down $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.16. 2,380,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,458. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $537.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

