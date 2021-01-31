GFG Capital LLC Purchases 919 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter worth $690,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 293,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,765. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

