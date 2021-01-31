GFG Capital LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,738,956 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

