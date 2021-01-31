GFG Capital LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 174.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus dropped their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $11.78 on Friday, reaching $426.44. 1,369,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,126. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.98 and a 200-day moving average of $345.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $453.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

