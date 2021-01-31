GFG Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,346,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,033,398. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

