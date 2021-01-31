GFG Capital LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

BAC traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $29.65. 64,019,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

