GFG Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,656,000 after buying an additional 46,209,845 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of PG&E by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,657,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,875,000 after buying an additional 25,955,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,835,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,814,000 after buying an additional 17,038,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PG&E by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,596,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,091,671. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.