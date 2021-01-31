Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of GENSF opened at $63.77 on Friday. Genus has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.06.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

