Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.70. Gentherm also reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 53.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 28.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 187.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

