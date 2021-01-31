General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Increased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average is $147.72. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

