General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GD opened at $146.68 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in General Dynamics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after buying an additional 214,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,567,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

