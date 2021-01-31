General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Billion

Brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to post $9.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.32 billion and the lowest is $8.96 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $8.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.55 billion to $39.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.97 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $146.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

