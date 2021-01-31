Gems (GEM) Market Cap Hits $178,677.81

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Gems token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $178,677.81 and $376.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.00906275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.24 or 0.04499769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020986 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

