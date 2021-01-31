Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,243.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 88,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 81,865 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 803,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. 1,502,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,219. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46.

