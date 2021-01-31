Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries makes up about 3.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of ABM Industries worth $18,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 106.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King raised their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:ABM traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 885,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,745. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,836.08 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

