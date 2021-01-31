Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 459,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,933. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.23. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $73.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

