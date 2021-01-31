Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in salesforce.com by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $225.56. 6,472,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,566. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

