Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.12. 266,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $76.10.

